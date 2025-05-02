FanDuel Racing Promo Code: $500 No Sweat Bet for the 2025 Kentucky Derby
The 2025 Run for the Roses gets underway tomorrow at the hallowed grounds of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Wondering where to bet on the Kentucky Derby? Look no further than FanDuel Racing. New customers can claim a $500 no-sweat bet using our FanDuel Racing promo before getting in on the Thoroughbred betting action.
This is one of the best Kentucky Derby promos available, and there is no FanDuel Racing promo code required.
If your first wager loses, you’ll be credited 100% of your stake in Racing Credits — up to $500.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby promo
FanDuel Racing is offering a fantastic welcome offer with no FanDuel Racing promo code required. Just sign up as a new user and place a bet on any horse race, including the 2025 Kentucky Derby. If your first wager doesn’t win, you’ll get up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Racing Credit isn’t withdrawable and must be used within seven days. It’s only valid for horse racing and can’t be applied to other FanDuel platforms like sportsbook or casino games. If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings, and the bonus won’t kick in.
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing offers various promotions beyond its welcome offer. Here are some of the Kentucky Derby promos available:
Race of the Day: Opt in and place a win bet on the Race of the Day. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s an easy way to keep the excitement going even when your pick just misses the win.
Money Back Special: Get extra peace of mind on select races. Place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 in bonus bets. To qualify, the race must have at least six starters, and eight or more if you're looking for third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to start your registration with FanDuel Racing. You’ll need to enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet on any available market.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll receive up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.