FanDuel Racing Promo Code: $500 No Sweat Bet for the 2025 Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes — the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown — goes down on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:50 PM ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Journalism is the betting favorite, but we like a different horse to take home the title.
New FanDuel Racing customers can claim a $500 promo before getting in on the betting action. This is the best Preakness Stakes promo available, and no FanDuel Racing promo code is required.
If your first wager loses, you’ll be credited 100% of your stake in Racing Credits — up to $500.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Preakness Stakes promo
FanDuel Racing offers a great welcome offer with no FanDuel Racing promo code required. Just sign up as a new user and place a bet on any horse race, including the 2025 Preakness Stakes. If your first wager doesn’t win, you’ll get up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Racing Credit isn’t withdrawable and must be used within seven days. It’s only valid for horse racing and can’t be applied to other FanDuel platforms like sportsbook or casino games. If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings, and the bonus won’t kick in.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing offers various promotions beyond its welcome offer. Here are some of the Preakness Stakes promos available:
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the Race of the Day. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s an easy way to keep the excitement going even when your pick just misses the win.
Money Back Special
Get extra peace of mind on select races. Place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 in bonus bets. To qualify, the race must have at least six starters, and eight or more if you're looking for third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
To claim your welcome offer, simply follow these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to start registering with FanDuel Racing. You’ll need to enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet on any available market.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll receive up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on Preakness Stakes in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.