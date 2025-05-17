FanDuel Racing Promo Code: $500 No Sweat Bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes
The second leg of the Triple Crown happens today at 6:50 PM ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD.
With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty out of action, the 2025 Preakness Stakes is wide open and we like a mid-odds horse to win it all. New FanDuel Racing customers can land a $500 no-sweat bet by signing up using our FanDuel Racing promo.
Rest easy knowing that if your first wager loses, you’ll get it all back in Racing Credit, up to $500. No FanDuel Racing promo code is required for this offer.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
FanDuel Racing Preakness Stakes promo details
FanDuel Racing is dishing out a wonderful welcome bonus for new users. There is no FanDuel Racing promo code required, and your first bet can be on any horse race, including the Preakness Stakes. If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Your Racing Credit must be used within seven days and is valid for horse racing only. If your first bet is a winner, you keep the winnings as usual but will not receive any Racing Credit.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
Here are some more Preakness Stakes promos available at FanDuel Racing:
Race of the Day
Place a bet on the Race of the Day, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $5 back in bonus bets.
Money Back Special
FanDuel Racing’s Money Back Special allows you to win even if your horse doesn’t come in first. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, the race needs at least six runners, and a minimum of eight for third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following the steps below:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to register with FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose a payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on Preakness Stakes in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.