FanDuel Racing Promo Code: $500 No Sweat Bet for Preakness Stakes
Baltimore’s biggest race of the year — the Preakness Stakes — is today at Pimlico Race Course at 6:50 PM ET.
There will be no Triple Crown winner this year with Sovereignty not making the trip, but there’s still a nine-horse field to wager on, led by Journalism at 8-5. We like a mid-odds horse to claim the title.
New bettors can claim a $500 no-sweat bet by registering for this FanDuel Racing promo. If your initial bet loses, you’ll receive the full stake back in Racing Credit — up to $500. No FanDuel Racing promo code is required.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
What to know about the FanDuel Racing Preakness Stakes promo
New users can claim a fantastic FanDuel Racing welcome offer that requires no FanDuel Racing promo code. Bet on any horse race on the site; if that initial wager loses, you’ll get up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Racing Credit must be used within seven days and is only valid for horse racing. If your first bet wins, you keep the spoils but will not receive any Racing Credit.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
Here are more Preakness Stakes promos to take advantage of at FanDuel Racing:
Race of the Day
Place a bet on the Race of the Day, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $5 back in bonus bets. The bonus bets can be used on any other horse race.
Money Back Special
The Money Back Special allows you to win even if your horse doesn’t. Finishing second or third will earn you up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, the race needs at least six runners, and a minimum of eight for third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to register with FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose a payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on Preakness Stakes in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.