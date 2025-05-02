FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Lock In a $500 No Sweat First Bet for the 2025 Kentucky Derby
The 2025 Run for the Roses kicks off tomorrow at the iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. If you’re looking for where to bet on the Kentucky Derby, FanDuel Racing has you covered.
New bettors eager to get in on the Thoroughbred racing action can take advantage of a generous FanDuel Racing promotion: a $500 no-sweat first bet. No promo code is needed to claim one of the top Kentucky Derby promos available this year.
If your first bet doesn't win, you'll receive a full refund in Racing Credits — up to $500.
$500 no sweat first bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby promo
FanDuel Racing is rolling out a great welcome offer — and no promo code is needed. Simply sign up as a new user and place a bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby. If your first wager doesn't hit, you'll receive up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Racing Credit isn't withdrawable, must be used within seven days, and is valid only for horse racing, not for FanDuel Sportsbook or Casino. If your first bet wins, the bonus won’t be applied, and you can keep your winnings.
$500 no sweat first bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel Racing promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing offers more than just a welcome bonus. There are several exciting Kentucky Derby promos available to keep the action going:
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the designated Race of the Day. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s a simple way to stay in the game, even if your pick comes up short.
Money Back Special
Place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 in bonus bets. To qualify, the race must feature at least six starters, or eight or more if you're hoping for third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 No Sweat First Bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to start your registration with FanDuel Racing. You’ll need to download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app and enter your personal details to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet on any available market.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll receive up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in the US?
Horse racing bets are available to new users via the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.