FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Get a $500 No Sweat First Bet for the Kentucky Derby 2025
The 2025 Run for the Roses has arrived. At 6:57 PM ET, 20 horses will charge down the historic track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
If you’re wondering where to bet on the Kentucky Derby, FanDuel Racing is offering new customers a $500 no-sweat first bet promo. This is one of the top-tier Kentucky Derby promos available.
Place your first wager. If it loses, FanDuel Racing will refund 100% of your stake in Racing Credits, up to $500.
$500 no sweat first bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby promo
New bettors can claim a terrific FanDuel Racing promo with no FanDuel promo code required. Once you sign up, just place a bet on the Kentucky Derby or any available horse race. If your wager doesn’t hit, you’ll receive up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
The Racing Credit is not withdrawable, and you will have to use it within seven days. The credits can only be used on horse racing and excludes other FanDuel platforms like casino and sportsbook. If you win your first bet, you’ll keep the winnings as usual and will not receive any Racing Credit.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing has plenty of promos beyond its welcome offer. Here are some of the Kentucky Derby promos available:
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the featured Race of the Day. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s a great way to stay in the action if your pick falls just short.
Money Back Special
Place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, the race must feature at least six runners and at least eight if you want third-place coverage.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to begin your FanDuel Racing registration. Enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to get your account verified.
- Deposit: Choose your payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel Racing promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Make your first bet on the Kentucky Derby.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits. You’ll have seven days to use your bonus.
Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.