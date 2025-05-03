FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Claim a $500 No-Sweat First Bet for the 2025 Kentucky Derby
The 2025 Run for the Roses is finally here, with the Kentucky Derby kicking off today at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Wondering where to bet on the Kentucky Derby? New customers can claim a $500 no-sweat first bet from the FanDuel Racing promo code promotion — no bonus code required. This is one of the leading Derby Day offers and a great way to jump in.
If your first bet falls short, FanDuel Racing will refund 100% of your wager in Racing Credits, up to $500.
$500 no sweat first bet for 2025 Kentucky Derby - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby promo
FanDuel Racing is rolling out a strong welcome bonus that requires no promo code to claim. Simply register as a new customer and place a wager on the Kentucky Derby. If your first bet loses, you’ll get back 100% of your stake, up to $500, in Racing Credit.
Note that Racing Credit must be used within seven days and is limited to horse racing wagers. It’s not compatible with FanDuel’s sportsbook or casino platforms. If your initial bet wins, you keep your full payout and the bonus won’t be triggered.
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel Racing rolls out several promotions for the Derby. Here’s a look at what’s available:
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the designated Race of the Day. Should your horse finish second or third, FanDuel will refund you up to $5 in bonus bets.
Money Back Special
For select races, place a win bet and enjoy added protection. If your pick finishes second or third, you’ll get up to $10 in bonus bets back. The race must feature at least six runners (eight or more for the third-place refund).
How to claim a $500 no sweat first bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Use any link on this page to start signing up with FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal details and verify your account through the app.
- Deposit: Add money to your account using your preferred payment option.
- Place your initial wager: Make your first wager on any available horse race.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet doesn’t win, FanDuel Racing will refund you up to $500 in Racing Credit, valid for seven days.
Where can I bet on the Kentucky Derby in the US?
New users can bet on horse racing via the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following locations: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
The FanDuel Racing app also offers direct access to horse race betting in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, and WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.