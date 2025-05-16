FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Preakness Stakes $500 No Sweat Bet
The 150th rendition of the Preakness Stakes gets underway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:50 PM ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD.
There’s no chance of a Triple Crown winner this year, but there’s still plenty of exciting action for horse racing bettors, including why we like a mid-odds horse to win. New FanDuel Racing customers can also score a $500 no-sweat bet when signing up and betting on this race.
If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your full stake back in Racing Credits, up to $500. No FanDuel Racing promo code is required for this offer.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Preakness Stakes promo
FanDuel Racing has a generous welcome offer for new users. Simply sign up, place a bet on any horse race, and you’ll receive up to $500 back in Racing Credit if your first bet doesn't win. There is no FanDuel Racing promo code needed.
Keep in mind that Racing Credit isn’t withdrawable, must be used within seven days, and is valid only for horse racing. It can’t be used on other FanDuel products like the sportsbook or casino. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings, but you won’t receive the Racing Credit bonus.
$500 no sweat bet for 2025 Preakness Stakes - CLAIM NOW
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
FanDuel Racing offers several promos beyond its welcome offer. Here are some other Preakness Stakes promos available:
Race of the Day
You can opt in and place a win bet on the featured Race of the Day. If your horse comes in second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s a simple way to stay in the action — even if your pick falls just short.
Money Back Special
Enjoy added confidence on select races with the Money Back Special. Place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, the race must have at least six runners. For third-place coverage, a minimum of eight starters is required.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Claim your welcome offer by following these four steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to sign up with FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet falls flat, you’ll get up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on Preakness Stakes in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.