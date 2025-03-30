March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets with SI1500 for Elite Eight
Only eight teams remain, and two trips to the Final Four are on the line today. With just one more win needed to keep championship hopes alive, every game in the Elite Eight is a battle for survival.
New users can bet with confidence using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which grants up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Alternatively, if you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, a $10 winning bet unlocks $150 in bonus bets.
- Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
- Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before claiming your BetMGM Elite Eight promo, here’s what you need to know:
- Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up.
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.
- If your first bet loses, you’ll receive bonus bets worth up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 receive a one-time bonus bet matching the wager.
- Bets of $50+ get five bonus bets, each 20% of your original stake.
- Bonus bets expire within seven days.
- This offer is valid throughout March Madness.
Whether you're placing a full $1,500 wager or betting a smaller amount, this BetMGM bonus code lets you get in on the Elite Eight action. No matter your budget, it’s a great way to make the most of the tournament’s final stretch.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
In CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV, new BetMGM users can turn a $10 bet into $150 in bonus bets, but your first wager must win.
- Create an account with BetMGM and enter SI1500.
- Deposit at least $10 to unlock the offer.
- Place a first bet of $10 or more within seven days of registration.
- If your bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets plus your cash payout.
- Your bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- You have until April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET, to claim this offer.
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
More BetMGM offers for all users
The Elite Eight excitement doesn’t stop with just one promo. Here are other ways you can get more out of March Madness today:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Take your shot at victory in BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em — make your picks and compete for a share of the $25K prize pool in every entry period.
- Courtside Countdown: Stake $10 on basketball each Thursday to Sunday during the first two weeks of March Madness to earn casino bonuses and a chance to win NBA Finals tickets (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).
- Odds boost token: Boost the odds of your March Madness bet with BetMGM’s odds boost token.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Taking advantage of this BetMGM bonus code is easy. Just follow these four steps:
- Sign up: You can use any of the links on this page to register. Remember to use the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit: Add at least $10 to your account to make sure you qualify for the offer.
- Place a bet: Wager on any available sports betting market. If your first bet loses, you'll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus: Bets of $49 or less receive a single bonus bet, while wagers of $50 or more unlock five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
March Madness betting is legal in most states, but restrictions vary — particularly for college player props or in-state schools. Check the table below to see what is available to your state:
Compare March Madness betting promos
Explore other top welcome bonuses available throughout the rest of March Madness to enhance your Elite Eight betting experience.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.