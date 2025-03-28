March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets with SI1500 for the Sweet 16
Today's Sweet 16 matchups include No. 10 seed Arkansas looking to continue its underdog run against No. 3 seed Texas Tech. The pressure is mounting, and with just one win separating teams from the Elite Eight, every moment becomes even more crucial.
Make your Sweet 16 bets count with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can bet $10 to win $150 in bonus bets.
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Review the terms below before claiming your BetMGM bonus code:
- The SI1500 bonus code must be entered during sign-up to qualify.
- A minimum $10 is required to activate the bonus.
- If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive a refund in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 earn a single bonus bet equal to the wager.
- Bets $50 or more get refunded as five separate bonus bets (each 20% of your original bet).
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- The offer is available for the entire March Madness tournament.
BetMGM gives you a safety net for your first bet, making it easy to bet confidently on the Sweet 16 or any of the many sports betting markets available on BetMGM.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
In CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM is offering a $150 bonus for a $10 winning bet.
Here’s what you need to know about this offer:
- Sign up for BetMGM and use bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Deposit at least $10 into your account.
- Bet $10+ on any sports market within seven days of signing up.
- If your bet wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets plus your normal winnings.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- This offer is available until April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
The excitement doesn’t stop with your first bet — BetMGM’s Sweet 16 promotions let you keep stacking rewards. Here is what you can take advantage of today:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Make your selections in BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em and compete for a share of the $25K prize pool during every entry period.
- Courtside Countdown: Bet $10 on basketball on any Thursday to Sunday during the first two weeks of March Madness for casino bonuses and a chance to win NBA Finals tickets (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).
- Odds boost token: Use your odds boost token to increase the odds on a March Madness game of your choice.
- Live odds boost token: Boost a live March Madness bet with BetMGM’s live odds boost token for a bigger potential payout.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Taking advantage of this BetMGM bonus code is easy. Just follow these four easy steps:
- Sign up: Click one of the many links on this page, sign up, and enter SI1500 during registration.
- Deposit: Make a $10 or more deposit into your account.
- Place a bet: Bet on any Sweet 16 game or any other available sports market. If your bet loses, you’ll get a refund in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus: Wagers under $50 qualify for a single bonus bet. $50 or more bets return as five bonus bets, with each one worth 20% of your initial stake.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Betting on March Madness is allowed in most states, but regulations vary. Some states prohibit bets on in-state college teams, while others restrict player props. Refer to the table below for your state’s Sweet 16 betting rules.
Compare March Madness betting promos
After claiming your BetMGM bonus code, make the most of the Sweet 16 by exploring additional welcome bonuses. More sportsbooks are rolling out offers for you to use this tournament. Take a look below to see what is available:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.