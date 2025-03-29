SI

March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets with SI1500 for the Elite Eight

Brian Giuffra

BetMGM Promo
BetMGM Promo / Sports Illustrated

The Elite Eight is here, and teams are just one win away from punching their ticket to the Final Four.

Every possession counts as the best programs in the country battle for a shot at college basketball’s biggest stage. The intensity is at its peak, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

New BetMGM users can join the Elite Eight action with BetMGM bonus code SI1500, unlocking up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Or, if you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, a $10 winning bet scores you $150 in bonus bets.

  • Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW 
  • Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW

What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer

Here’s what you need to know before claiming your BetMGM bonus code:

  • New users must enter the code SI1500 when signing up.
  • You must fund your account with a $10 minimum deposit.
  • If your first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund you up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
  • Bets under $50 receive a single bonus bet matching your first wager.
  • Bets of $50 or more will earn you five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
  • Your bonus bets will expire after seven days if left unused.
  • You can claim this offer anytime during the March Madness tournament.

Whether you're betting on Elite Eight or any other sports market available, BetMGM gives you the chance to bet with extra confidence.

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW

This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV

New CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV players can boost their bankroll with a different BetMGM Elite Eight offer. Place a $10 bet, and if it wins, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets alongside your payout.

Here are the key details:

  • Register for a BetMGM account and enter bonus code SI1500.
  • Deposit at least $10 to activate the offer.
  • Place your first wager of $10 or more within seven days of signing up.
  • A winning bet will trigger $150 in bonus bets in addition to your cash winnings.
  • Bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
  • You can claim this offer up until April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW

More BetMGM offers for all users

Beyond your first bet, BetMGM is rolling out Elite Eight promos for returning users, keeping the excitement going as teams fight for their Final Four spot.

Here is what you can expect to find today:

  • BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Test your prediction skills in BetMGM’s Pick’Em contest for a shot at a share of the $25K prize pool in every entry period.
  • Courtside Countdown: Place a $10 basketball bet every Thursday to Sunday for the first two weeks of the tournament to qualify for up to $5,000 in casino bonuses and NBA Finals tickets (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).
  • Odds boost token: Take your March Madness bet further by using the odds boost token to enhance your odds.

How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM bonus code for the Elite Eight:

  • Sign up: Click any of the registration links on this page, enter bonus code SI1500, and provide your personal details.
  • Deposit: You must make an initial deposit at least $10 into your account.
  • Place a bet: Bet on any of the many available sports markets available on BetMGM. If your first wager loses, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
  • Use your bonus: Bets of $49 or less get a single bonus bet, while wagers of $50 or more receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

Can you bet on March Madness in the US?

Betting on the March Madness is legal in many U.S. states, but some places may have restrictions. To see what's allowed in your state, check the table below:

sdg
Legal States / Sports Illustrated

Compare March Madness betting promos

Want more ways to bet on the Elite Eight? Make sure to check out other top welcome bonuses available throughout the rest of March Madness.

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

March Madness betting promo

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

Bonus form

1 or 5 bonus bets

10 100% profit boost tokens

$200 in bonus bets

Eight $25 bonus bets

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus

7 days

14 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo