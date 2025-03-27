March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for the Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 is here, and the competition is higher than ever. With just one win between these teams and a trip to the Elite Eight, every shot, steal, and defensive stop could make all the difference.
With the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, new users can join in on the Sweet 16 action and claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Or, if you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can bet $10 to win $150 in bonus bets.
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before claiming your BetMGM bonus, here are the important details to know:
- This offer is for new users who register with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the bonus.
- If your first bet loses, you’ll receive bonus bets worth up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 will receive a single bonus bet matching the wager.
- Bets of $50+ will receive five bonus bets worth 20% of the original stake.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- This promo runs throughout March Madness.
No matter your betting approach, BetMGM’s bonus gives you an extra edge to enjoy the Sweet 16 and beyond.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
New players in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV can take advantage of BetMGM’s Sweet 16 bonus by placing a $10 bet to win $150 in bonus bets.
Here are the key details for this promotion:
- Register a new BetMGM account and enter SI1500 when signing up.
- Deposit at least $10 to become eligible for the bonus.
- Place a $10+ wager within seven days of signing up.
- If your bet wins, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard payout.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- This offer can be redeemed until 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2025.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM keeps the momentum going throughout March Madness with ongoing promotions for returning users. Here is a look at what's available for today's Sweet 16 matchups:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Join BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, submit your picks, and rack up points for a shot at a share of the $25K prize pool in each entry period.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
To claim your BetMGM bonus, simply follow these steps:
- Sign up: Click one of the sign-up links on this page and create your BetMGM account. Use SI1500 when registering.
- Deposit: Add at least $10 to your account to qualify for the bonus.
- Place a bet: Wager on any March Madness game or any other available sports market. If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus: A bet under $50 earns a single bonus bet. A $50+ bet is refunded as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
March Madness betting is legal in many U.S. states, but some restrict wagers on college sports or limit player props. Check the table below to see the rules in your state before placing your Sweet 16 bets.
Compare March Madness betting promos
There’s even more value for new players during March Madness. In addition to BetMGM’s offer, check out other top welcome bonuses available through the Sweet 16.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days