March Madness Betting Promos: Land up to $1,850 in Bonus Bets and 10 100% Profit Boosts for the Final Four
While four No. 1 seeds battle it out in the Alamodome, you can claim your own quartet of March Madness betting promos from the top online sportsbooks in the nation.
Earn lucrative welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings today.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $150 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Make your first real-money wager with BetMGM, and the sportsbook will refund your entire stake if you lose. Here’s how BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can help you claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- As a new BetMGM user, deposit at least $10 into your sports betting account and make a wager on any sports betting market.
- You will not receive a bonus if you win your wager.
- If you lose, you’ll get the full stake, up to $1,500, back in bonus bets.
- If your losing bet was under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet.
- If you wagered more than $50, BetMGM will award you five bonus bets of equal value. Each of these bonuses will be worth 20% of your losing wager.
- Your bonus bets will expire seven days from the day they are awarded.
- This BetMGM offer ends after the national championship game.
BetMGM’s welcome bonus stands out as the most rewarding among the top March Madness betting promos. It offers up to $1,500 in second-chance bets, providing multiple opportunities to win follow-up wagers.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, get 10 100% profit boosts
Claim our SI-exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your first 10 bets. Check out the following terms before getting started:
- Deposit a minimum of $10 and place a bet on any sports market.
- Caesars will give you 10 profit boost tokens, with each token boosting your potential payout by 100%.
- Your bets must have –10000 odds or longer.
- You can wager up to $25 with each token and win a maximum of $2,500.
- Your profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after issuance.
- This March Madness promo ends on April 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness promo is a great option for bettors interested in spreading out their new-user perks over several wagers. With Caesars’ profit boost tokens, you can keep the good times rolling long after March Madness concludes.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
New sports bettors at FanDuel can score $200 in bonus bets by signing up for a sportsbook account and winning their first $5 wager. Here’s how:
- You do not need a FanDuel promo code to claim this offer.
- Click or tap a link on this page. You'll begin the registration process on the FanDuel website, and FanDuel will direct you to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access your bonus and complete registration.
- Your $200 bonus is only awarded if you win your first $5 wager.
- There are no odds restrictions for this promotion.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.
- Be sure to take advantage of this FanDuel March Madness betting promo by April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Avoid underdogs with your first FanDuel wager. You must win this bet to lock in your bonus, so it's best to go with a heavy favorite.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings is giving all new customers easy access to $150 in bonus bets ahead of the Final Four. Here are the most important terms of the offer:
- Sign up as a new DraftKings user and verify your identity.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Place a $5 bet, and no matter the outcome, DraftKings will reward you with six $25 bonus bets.
- Your bonus bets must be used within seven days.
- This DraftKings March Madness promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 13, 2025.
Think about placing your first $5 DraftKings bet on a long shot. Since winning isn’t required to receive your bonus, it’s a great chance to go for a big payout.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, March Madness betting is legal in many states with regulated sports wagering. However, some states prohibit college player props or bets on in-state teams. Check the table below for any restrictions specific to your state.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings are offering new sports bettors four unique welcome bonuses for the Final Four.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.