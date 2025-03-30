March Madness Betting Promos: Earn Exclusive Bonuses + Codes for the Elite Eight
With the final two Elite Eight matchups on tap today, we’re hours away from determining which teams will round out the Final Four and make their way to the Alamodome.
Claim the top March Madness betting promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings to get in on the betting action today.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Unlock up to $1,500 in bonuses when you use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and place your first real-money wager with the betting site. Here’s how it works:
- Create a BetMGM account, deposit at least $10, and make your first bet.
- If you win, you will not receive a welcome bonus.
- If you lose, you’ll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- You’ll receive your stake back as one bonus bet if you bet less than $50.
- If you wager more than $50, BetMGM will add five bonus bets to your account, with each bonus valued at 20% of your initial bet.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This BetMGM March Madness betting promo is available for all March Madness games.
Of all the top March Madness betting promos, BetMGM’s welcome bonus is the most valuable. With up to $1,500 in second chance bets up for grabs, you get multiple chances to win.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on next 10 bets
Get 10 100% profit boost tokens today when you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW. The following terms apply:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 bet on any sports market.
- Once your bet is placed, Caesars will grant you 10 profit boost tokens, each providing a 100% profit boost.
- All bets must have minimum odds of –10000.
- You can wager up to $25 with each token and win a maximum of $2,500.
- You’ll have 14 days to use your profit boost tokens.
- This March Madness promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness betting promo is the welcome bonus that keeps on giving. Whether you plan to use your profit boosts on March Madness bets or save some for later, you can double your winnings on 10 separate occasions.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
FanDuel is giving new sports bettors the opportunity to land $200 in bonus bets when they create a new sportsbook account and make a $5 wager. Here’s what you need to know:
- A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim this offer.
- Click or tap a link on this page to grab this offer. You’ll start the registration process on the FanDuel website, and FanDuel will prompt you to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your bonus.
- You’ll only receive your $200 bonus if you win your first $5 wager.
- There are no odds restrictions to consider for this offer.
- Your bonus bets expire seven days after they arrive in your account.
- Claim this FanDuel March Madness betting promo by April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Remember, you must win your $5 bet to unlock $200 in bonus bets. Stick to heavy favorites to give yourself the shortest odds possible.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
No DraftKings promo code is needed to accept $200 in bonus bets from the online sportsbook. Check out the key terms and conditions of the offer below:
- As a new DraftKings user, create an account and confirm your identity.
- You must deposit a minimum of $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place a $5 bet. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bets.
- You must use your bonus bets within seven days.
- This DraftKings March Madness betting promo concludes at 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2025.
Consider placing your first $5 DraftKings wager on long odds. You do not have to win this initial bet to receive your bonus, so it’s worth aiming for a big payday.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S. Several states place no restrictions on college betting, while others have strict rules surrounding player props and in-state teams. Review the table below to see where your state stands in 2025:
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
The best March Madness betting promos are worth as much as $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boosts. Here's a quick breakdown of new-user sportsbook promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.