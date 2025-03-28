March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Earn 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens
Want to check out two high-powered Sweet 16 March Madness matchups, each featuring a No. 1 seed trying to advance to the Elite Eight? Watch Auburn take on Michigan and Houston take on Purdue to earn their way forward tonight and use Caesars Sportsbook to bet along the way.
When you sign up as a new user and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW, you can bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens to use to double your winnings.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Review the following terms carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code during March Madness:
- To unlock the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, you’ll need to apply the promo code SICZRDYW.
- Deposit at least $10 and place a $1 or greater bet on any betting market. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each worth 100% of your profit, which can be used on eligible markets.
- Your $1 wager must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer. This same minimum odds requirement applies to all profit boost tokens.
- Each profit boost token has a maximum stake of $25, with a potential additional $2,500 in winnings per token.
- Any profit boost tokens you don’t use will expire 14 days after they’re issued.
- This March Madness Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer ends on April 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
With your 10 profit boost tokens secured, we recommend going for higher odds with your initial $1 wager, as it gives you a better chance of maximizing your bonus.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
After claiming your profit boost tokens, head to the ‘Promotions’ section at Caesars Sportsbook to check out the daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s a preview of what’s up for today’s college basketball events:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5+ parlay, same-game parlay, or Super Parlay bet for a shot at a share of the prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo: Choose this offer and place a $10+ parlay for a chance to win tickets to the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and place a bet for your chance to win two VIP Fan Cave experiences at a Caesars Sportsbook location during the College Basketball Semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to register at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code SICZRDYW, fill in your personal information, and verify your account.
- Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus.
- Place your first bet: Bet $1 or more on any sports market. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your boosts: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to enhance your winnings on your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, while several states have restrictions on college sports betting and most do not allow prop bets involving college players, most states with licensed sports betting allow wagers on March Madness. You can see what policies your state has regarding college betting in the table below.
Compare March Madness betting promos
There are plenty of other ways to get involved in the betting game when it comes to March Madness. In addition to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can claim nearly $2,000 in welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.