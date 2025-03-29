March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZRDYW: Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens
What was once 64 has been reduced to the Elite Eight as the 2025 March Madness tournament enters the home stretch.
New bettors can use our exclusive March Madness Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to score 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 bet.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer terms and conditions:
- To claim this offer, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a bet of at least $1 on any market. No matter the result, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost.
- Your $1 bet must be placed at odds of -10000 or greater, and the same applies to bets made with each profit boost token.
- Each token allows you to bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500.
- Unused profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after being issued and will be removed from your account.
- This offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
If you don’t want to bet on the Elite Eight — no problem. Your 10 profit boost tokens can be used on any sports betting market.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Be sure to check out Caesars’ promotions tab to view all the sportsbook’s daily boosts and bonuses. Here are some of the offers:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to earn a chance at a share of the $100K prize pool for opening week.
- Road to the Alamo: Opt in and place $10+ in parlay bets for a chance to win tickets to the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and place wagers for a chance to win two Caesars VIP tickets for the March Madness semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow these simple steps to claim your Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus:
- Register: Sign up by clicking any link on this page. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and provide your personal information.
- Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a Bet: Make your first $1 or more bet on any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use Your Bonus: Use your profit boost tokens to your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, but some states have restrictions on local teams and player props. Check out the table below for your state's regulations.
