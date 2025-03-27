March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
Are you ready for the Sweet 16? Caesars Sportsbook is, as it’s offering new users a welcome bonus for tonight’s matchups, including Duke vs. Arizona and Texas Tech vs. Arkansas.
When you sign up as a new user and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW, you can bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens to use to double your winnings.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Carefully review the following terms and conditions before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code during March Madness:
- To claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, you must enter the code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place at least a $1 bet on any betting market. Whether you win or lose, you’ll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that you can use on any market that qualifies.
- Your $1 wager must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- Each profit boost token has a maximum bet of $25, with a cap of $2,500 in additional winnings per token.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after issuance.
You’ll receive your 10 profit boost tokens regardless of the outcome of your first wager, so we recommend making your first bet on big plus-money odds.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Once you've secured your profit boost tokens, head over to the ‘Promotions’ section at Caesars Sportsbook to explore daily boosts and bonuses. Here's a sneak peek at what’s available for today’s college basketball action:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Place a $5+ parlay, same-game parlay, or Super Parlay wager to compete for a share of the prize pool when you opt into this promotion.
- Road to the Alamo: Select this offer and place a $10+ parlay for a chance to win tickets to the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: When you opt in to this offer, you can place a wager for a chance to win two VIP Fan Cave experiences at a Caesars Sportsbook location during the College Basketball Semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow the steps below to claim your Caesars Sportsbook promo code bonus.
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to create an account at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code SICZRDYW, provide your personal details, and confirm your account.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 to activate the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus.
- Place your first bet: Make an initial wager of $1 or more on any sports market. No matter the outcome, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your bonus: Apply your 100% profit boost tokens to increase your earnings on the next 10 bets you place within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
While several states have some restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports and nearly every state does not allow college player props to be bet on, most states where betting is legal allow wagers on March Madness games. The table below shows each state’s policy on betting on college sports.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The best online sportsbooks in the space have set some solid offers to allow new users to get plenty of skin in the game. In addition to our Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can claim welcome bonuses that will set you up nicely from powerhouses like BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.