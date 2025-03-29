SI

March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 on the Elite Eight

Brian Giuffra

The cream has risen to the top, and the Elite Eight regional finals get underway today in Newark, NJ, and San Francisco, CA.

DraftKings is offering new customers a sweet deal of $200 in bonus bets for just a $5 wager. The bonus bets are guaranteed, so there’s no need to sweat the outcome of your bet. Also, there is no DraftKings promo code required to claim the offer.

What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer

DraftKings March Madness welcome bonus terms and conditions:

  • No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer.
  • You must deposit and bet at least $5.
  • You will receive eight $25 bonus bets — instantly.
  • Bonus bets are not withdrawable and must be used within seven days.
  • This offer ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

Have fun with your first $5 wager since your $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed. We’d recommend a healthy parlay or a long-shot bet.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

More DraftKings offers for all users

Head to the DraftKings ‘Promos’ section to check out the latest boosts and bonuses for March Madness. You’ll find contests, profit boosts, and more, for NCAAB and many other sports.

  • Race to X Points Bet & Get: All you need to do to claim this promotion is bet a Race to X Points market in the Elite Eight, and DraftKings will send you a profit boost token to use on a live betting market for college basketball

How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings

Follow the steps below to claim DraftKings’ excellent March Madness promo:

  • Register: Click a link on this page to head to the DraftKings website. From there, you can create your DK account.
  • Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account through your preferred banking method.
  • Place a bet: Make a minimum $5 wager on any DraftKings market to claim your bonus. Win or lose, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.
  • Use your bonus: You’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets, and you must use them within seven days.

Can you bet on March Madness in the US?

Yes, March Madness betting is legal in the U.S. Check out the table below to see if you can wager on player props and in-state teams in your region.

Compare March Madness betting promos

After your DraftKings bonus, there’s still up to $1,700 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boosts available from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

March Madness betting promo

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

Bonus form

1 or 5 bonus bets

10 100% profit boost tokens

$200 in bonus bets

Eight $25 bonus bets

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus

7 days

14 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

