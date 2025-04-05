March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 on the Final Four
The Final Four is set, and college basketball’s biggest stage is ready for action. No. 1 seeds Florida, Auburn, Houston, and Duke have battled through the madness and are now just two wins away from being crowned champions.
DraftKings is giving new users a chance to join the excitement with a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets for just a $5 wager — no DraftKings promo code required.
Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
Here are key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to claim this offer.
- A minimum deposit and wager of $5 are required.
- You’ll receive six $25 bonus bets, no matter the outcome of your wager.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- This offer expires on April 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Since your $150 in bonus bets is guaranteed, consider using your $5 wager on an underdog to maximize your potential winnings.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
The DraftKings ‘Promos’ section is your go-to spot for March Madness offers. Don’t forget to explore the latest deals before placing your bets.
How to claim $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Follow the steps below to claim DraftKings’ terrific March Madness promo:
- Register: Click a link on this page to visit DraftKings and complete the registration process.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account using a preferred payment method.
- Place a bet: Bet $5 on any available sports market to unlock your bonus — win or lose, the bonus bets are yours.
- Use your bonus: Receive six $25 bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets will expire in seven days if left unused.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
March Madness betting is legal in the U.S., but some states have specific restrictions. Check the table below for details on college betting rules in your state.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Unlock additional bonus bets and profit boosts from top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.