March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Final Four, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win
The Final Four is set for this year’s March Madness tournament. College basketball’s elite teams made their way through, with No. 1 seeds Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston advancing through their regions for a shot at the national title.
FanDuel has you covered if you want to get in on the betting action as you can earn a $200 welcome bonus if you win your first $5 wager. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Reviewing the following terms and conditions carefully will help you qualify for FanDuel’s welcome offer:
- Click any link on this page to start the registration process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your registration when prompted.
- Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a bet on any available market. If your bet wins, FanDuel will award you $200 in bonus bets.
- You don’t have to meet a minimum odds requirement.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days, or they will expire.
- This promotion ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
For the best chance to qualify, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a strong favorite or a market you are familiar with. If your first bet loses, you will not receive the $200 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel offers various promotions beyond its welcome offer. Here’s what’s available for today’s March Madness games:
- Profit Boost Token: Use a profit boost token to boost your parlay’s value for any Final Four matchup only.
- New Customer Super Boost: Win up to $25 when you bet 1+ Points Scored in the Florida vs. Auburn men's basketball game on April 5, 2025.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
It only takes a few minutes to create a FanDuel account and claim your welcome offer. Here’s how you can get started:
- Sign up for an account: Click any link on this page to begin your registration with FanDuel. You’ll need to provide your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Make a qualifying deposit: Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5 to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Bet $5 or more on any sports betting market.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet is successful, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets, which must be used on any FanDuel sports market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can wager on March Madness games as a resident of nearly any state with licensed sports betting. However, strict regulations around college player props and betting on in-state teams exist in some regions. Refer to the table below to see where your state stands on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
By registering for a new account with BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook, you can receive up to $1,650 in extra bonus bets, along with 10 100% profit boosts. Here’s a quick overview of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
