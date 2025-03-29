March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win for the Elite Eight
The Elite Eight has arrived, bringing us one step closer to the Final Four. As teams battle for a spot in the semifinals, now is the perfect time to get in on the action with FanDuel.
New users can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and score $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager and winning their first bet—no FanDuel promo code required.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
To ensure you qualify for FanDuel’s welcome offer, please read the following terms and conditions carefully:
- By clicking any link on this page, you’ll begin your registration process. When prompted, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your bonus and complete account verification.
- Once you deposit a minimum of $5, you’ll be able to place a bet on any available sports betting market. If your bet is successful, FanDuel will award you $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no minimum odds requirements for your first wager.
- You must use your bonus bets must be used within seven days, or they will expire.
- This FanDuel promotion ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Since your initial bet needs to be won to unlock the bonus, we recommend placing it on the strongest favorite you can find. If there isn’t an Elite Eight game you feel confident in, remember that you can bet on any available sports betting market instead.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
Besides the FanDuel bonus code, there are several other promotions for users to take advantage of. Here’s what you can find for today’s slate of March Madness games:
- Tourney Shuffle: Join a free game to pick a random set of men’s college teams. You can shuffle up to 20 times to build your ideal roster — you’ll share a $100,000 prize pool if all your teams make it to the Final Four.
- Tourney Future Parlays: FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds, stacking your way toward a perfect parlay.
- Profit Boost Token: With this promotion, you can receive a profit boost token from FanDuel to use on any college basketball market on March 29.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Follow the steps below to claim the welcome offer.
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to start the registration process with FanDuel. You’ll need to provide your personal information and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Deposit funds: Choose your preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $5 to unlock the FanDuel offer.
- Place your first bet: Make an initial bet of $5 or more on any March Madness betting market.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use these bonus bets on any FanDuel sports market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Most states impose restrictions on college sports betting, especially for player props. However, betting on college teams is widely permitted in legal sports betting states. Check the table below for your state’s rules on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
FanDuel’s March Madness bonus is one of the best offers for new and casual bettors, requiring just a $5 wager to qualify. But there’s more — sign up with BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook to unlock the best welcome bonuses in the online sports betting industry. Here’s a quick breakdown of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
