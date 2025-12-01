Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today & Claim the Best MO Sportsbook Promos, up to $4,715 in Betting Bonuses
Missouri sports betting is officially live. As of 12:01 AM on Dec. 1, 2025, licensed Missouri sportsbooks can now accept online wagers statewide. State legislators granted eight operators — including BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics — sportsbook licenses at launch, and most are rolling out massive welcome offers to try and grab a big share of the Missouri sports betting market.
For bettors looking to get in on the action, the beginning of this new legalization period in Missouri sports betting means there are plenty of MO promo codes and bonuses they can use to begin exploring these sites. A full list of all the legal Missouri online sportsbooks and official sportsbook partnerships can be found below.
Sportsbook
Partner(s)
License Type
bet365
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Tethered
BetMGM
Century Casinos
Tethered
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Entertainment casinos
Tethered
Circa Sportsbook
Not required
Untethered
DraftKings
St. Louis Blues (NHL)*
Untethered
Fanatics Sportsbook
Boyd Gaming
Tethered
FanDuel
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
Tethered
theScore Bet
PENN Entertainment casinos
Tethered
*Note: DraftKings holds an untethered license but has an additional marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Missouri sports betting bonus details
Missouri residents can sign up with these approved online sportsbooks today to secure exclusive offers worth up to $4,615 now that betting is fully legalized. With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans in NFL Week 14, now is the perfect time to check out all that online Missouri betting has to offer and lock in these bonus offers.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives Missouri bettors a simple way to get ahead. Anyone who completes their registration and makes a deposit will be eligible to claim their welcome offer, which is ‘Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets’. The $300 in bonus bets will be ready to use as soon as they hit your account now that Missouri betting is legal. Be sure to lock it in before Dec. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Bettors who claimed the separate DraftKings pre-launch offer before Dec. 1 are not eligible for this offer.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now register and claim the BetMGM Missouri promo code using promo code SI1500. Simply sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10 to claim the BetMGM welcome bonus, a second chance offer on your first bet of up to $1,500—if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund the amount in bonus bets. The oversized bonus makes the BetMGM Missouri welcome offer one of the most compelling sportsbook apps to download for new bettors in Missouri, and a great option for building your bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer is simple to claim, and no code is required. Just sign up through the designated links and make your first deposit, and you’ll also be eligible for FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets”. To claim this Missouri welcome offer, just make a wager of $5 or more and, win or lose, you’ll be credited with $300 in bonus bets. The FanDuel welcome offer is easy to claim and provides new bettors with a low-cost, easy way to get started. Claim today now that legal betting is live in Missouri
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- The $300 in bonus bets will be credited even if the $5 cash wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through December 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Bettors seeking exciting sportsbook promos can now sign up and deposit on Fanatics to access the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, a 'Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash' welcome deal. Simply deposit and wager at least $10, and you'll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 per day refunded as FanCash if your wager loses — totaling up to $300 in FanCash, usable as bonus bets or for official team merchandise. Alternatively, Missouri players can claim a secondary welcome offer: place a bet and receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash. Register now to maximize your benefits, as betting is now live in Missouri.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, for up to three days, with stakes ranging from $10 and up.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day will be refunded as FanCash
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Caesars is offering new users one of the best welcome bonuses with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code, which you can sign up for and take advantage of today. Using the promo code will allow new users who register and make their first deposit of $5 or more to claim a 'bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win' welcome offer. Just deposit and make your first real money Missouri wager on Caesars within 30 days of customer registration, and if you win, receive $150 in bonus bets (paid as six $25.00 Bonus Bets).
This is a great way for Missouri sports bettors to get started with one of the most established names in sports betting, known for its wide range of markets and exclusive Caesars Rewards integration.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- This offer will be available for 30 days following customer registration
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- Each Bonus Bet is for one-time use and cannot be divided across multiple wagers.
- Each Bonus Bet must be used within 30 calendar days from the date it is awarded.
