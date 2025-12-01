SI

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers

Brian Giuffra

Claim Missouri sportsbook promos worth up to $4,715 in welcome bonuses as legal online sports betting launches across the state.
Claim Missouri sportsbook promos worth up to $4,715 in welcome bonuses as legal online sports betting launches across the state. / Sports Illustrate

Missouri sportsbook promos are officially live, giving new bettors immediate access to a full range of welcome bonuses from the state’s leading betting apps. Approved operators are offering up to $4,615 in combined sign-up value, making it easy to start with extra funds from day one. Create your account, secure your welcome offers, and jump into Missouri sports betting with a boosted bankroll.

Pre-launch bonus

Promo Code

Min. Deposit

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

No code required 

$5

BetMGM

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

SI1500 

$10

FanDuel

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

No code required 

$5

Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash

No code required

$10

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $5, get $150 if you win

SIBONUSMO

$5

bet365

Bet $5, get $365 win or lose

No code required 

$10

theScore Bet

Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win

No code required 

$10

DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus

The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers a simple way for new bettors to get started with extra value. Once you register and make a deposit, you can claim the ‘Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets’ welcome offer. Bonus bets are credited immediately and can be used across eligible markets now that Missouri sports betting is active. It’s a quick, low-risk way to boost your betting power from the very first wager.

Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:

  • This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • The welcome bonus is valid through Jan. 4, 2026.
  • Users who claimed a DraftKings pre-launch bonus are not eligible.
  • Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the original stake.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

Bet $5, Get $300 IN BONUS BETS. DraftKings Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus

Missouri bettors can claim the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 to get a strong welcome boost. After registering and depositing at least $10, you can take advantage of BetMGM’s first-bet refund offer up to $1,500. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM credits the amount back in bonus bets, giving you another chance to kick off your betting journey with extra value. It’s a standout promotion for anyone looking to build their bankroll safely on day one.

Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:

  • This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • A minimum $10 deposit is required to claim the bonus.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
  • For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
  • Winnings from bonus bets include profits only, not the bonus itself.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.

Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New. CLAIM NOW. dark

FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus

The FanDuel Missouri new user promo is simple to claim and doesn’t require a code. Sign up, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. It’s a quick, low-cost way for new bettors to start with extra value now that Missouri sports betting is live.

Key details for this FanDuel Missouri promo:

  • Available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • Your first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited.
  • Bonus bets are awarded even if your qualifying wager loses.
  • Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
  • This welcome bonus is valid through Dec. 21, 2025.

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets . dark. CLAIM NOW. FanDuel $300 Missouri

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two appealing welcome options. The primary offer lets you bet $30 and get $300 in FanCash. After registering, depositing, and placing a qualifying $10+ wager, you receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 refunded as FanCash each day if your wager loses. Alternatively, Missouri bettors can claim a secondary offer: place your first cash wager to receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash.

Key details for this Fanatics Missouri promo:

  • Only new Missouri users aged 21 or older are eligible.
  • Players can place one qualifying wager per day for up to three days, with stakes of $10 or more.
  • Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
  • A maximum of $100 per day is refunded as FanCash.
  • Daily wagers are optional; missed days cannot be recovered.
  • FanCash must be used within seven days of being credited.

Fanatics Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark. Get $300 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO provides a clear, low-risk welcome offer. Register and place a qualifying $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to add extra value to their first wager.

Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:

  • Available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • Your first $5 cash wager must win to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
  • Each profit boost requires a minimum $1 wager at odds of –10000 or longer.
  • Maximum stake per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings possible per token.
  • All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited.

Caesars Missouri. CLAIM NOW. dark. BET $5, GET $150 IN BONUS BETS IF YOU WIN

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo