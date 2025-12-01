Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers
Missouri sportsbook promos are officially live, giving new bettors immediate access to a full range of welcome bonuses from the state’s leading betting apps. Approved operators are offering up to $4,615 in combined sign-up value, making it easy to start with extra funds from day one. Create your account, secure your welcome offers, and jump into Missouri sports betting with a boosted bankroll.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers a simple way for new bettors to get started with extra value. Once you register and make a deposit, you can claim the ‘Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets’ welcome offer. Bonus bets are credited immediately and can be used across eligible markets now that Missouri sports betting is active. It’s a quick, low-risk way to boost your betting power from the very first wager.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- The welcome bonus is valid through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Users who claimed a DraftKings pre-launch bonus are not eligible.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the original stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can claim the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 to get a strong welcome boost. After registering and depositing at least $10, you can take advantage of BetMGM’s first-bet refund offer up to $1,500. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM credits the amount back in bonus bets, giving you another chance to kick off your betting journey with extra value. It’s a standout promotion for anyone looking to build their bankroll safely on day one.
Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to claim the bonus.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets include profits only, not the bonus itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri new user promo is simple to claim and doesn’t require a code. Sign up, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. It’s a quick, low-cost way for new bettors to start with extra value now that Missouri sports betting is live.
Key details for this FanDuel Missouri promo:
- Available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited.
- Bonus bets are awarded even if your qualifying wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is valid through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two appealing welcome options. The primary offer lets you bet $30 and get $300 in FanCash. After registering, depositing, and placing a qualifying $10+ wager, you receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 refunded as FanCash each day if your wager loses. Alternatively, Missouri bettors can claim a secondary offer: place your first cash wager to receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash.
Key details for this Fanatics Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 or older are eligible.
- Players can place one qualifying wager per day for up to three days, with stakes of $10 or more.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day is refunded as FanCash.
- Daily wagers are optional; missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash must be used within seven days of being credited.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO provides a clear, low-risk welcome offer. Register and place a qualifying $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to add extra value to their first wager.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:
- Available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum $1 wager at odds of –10000 or longer.
- Maximum stake per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings possible per token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.