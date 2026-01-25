Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship: Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on the Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship matchup. New customers can earn up to $2,000 FanCash through this welcome offer when betting on Sunday, January 25. This promotion provides value for those looking to explore sportsbook promos during championship weekend.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for AFC Championship betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each day, users must place at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. When these wagers lose, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $100 on Bo Nix replacement Jarrett Stidham to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and that bet loses, you'll earn $100 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, meaning larger losing wagers will be capped at that amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be at least $1 with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required for activation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Patriots vs. Broncos

Follow these steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and bet on the AFC Championship:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on Patriots vs. Broncos markets with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These promotions often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay boosts, and special event bonuses. Current customers can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new promotions are updated frequently throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.