Seattle vs New England Betting: Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for the Big Game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to bet on Seattle vs New England with 10 consecutive days of bet matches. This $1,000 total value promotion provides up to $100 in FanCash daily when you place qualifying wagers on the Big Game and other markets. Take advantage of this limited-time offer available through Sunday, Feb. 1, and explore additional sportsbook promos for enhanced betting value.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Seattle vs New England betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers substantial value through its 10-day bet match structure for new customers. Each day for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account, place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer on any eligible market, including Seattle vs New England betting options. After your wager settles, Fanatics Sportsbook matches your bet amount with FanCash up to $100 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on Seattle to win the Big Game and your wager settles, you receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. If you place the maximum $100 qualifying wager daily for all 10 days, you earn the full $1,000 in FanCash rewards. The promotion requires toggling on the bet match feature in your bet slip for each qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 with odds of -200 or longer.

Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

Must apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing each wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Big Game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration and verification process before placing your first qualifying wager on Seattle vs New England.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account and ensure you're physically located in an eligible state. Navigate to the Seattle vs New England betting markets and select your preferred wager. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your $1+ qualifying wager. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash rewards.

For comprehensive details about platform features and betting options, check out our complete Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome bonus. The platform regularly features profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special promotions tied to major sporting events like the Big Game between Seattle and New England. These additional offers help maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Current customers can discover the latest bonuses and promotional opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform updates these offers frequently, ensuring both new and existing users have access to enhanced betting experiences across various sports and markets.