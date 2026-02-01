Thunder vs. Nuggets: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Sunday's Western Conference Showdown

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Sunday's Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion available Feb. 1. This Western Conference clash features Nikola Jokic's return and provides exciting betting opportunities through various sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thunder vs. Nuggets betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with a unique 10-day bet match opportunity. Customers can place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more each day for 10 consecutive days, and Fanatics will match each bet with FanCash up to $100 daily. This promotion allows bettors to wager on the Thunder vs. Nuggets game and other NBA matchups throughout the 10-day period.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying bet of $1 with odds of -200 or longer.

Maximum FanCash match of $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Promotion must be toggled on in the bet slip for each qualifying wager.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Thunder to cover the spread against Denver and win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing additional betting opportunities for future games. The Thunder vs. Nuggets game offers multiple betting markets including point spreads, totals, and player props featuring stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and can be completed before Sunday's Thunder vs. Nuggets tipoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager. Place a cash bet of $1 or more on Thunder vs. Nuggets or any eligible market with odds of -200 or longer. Receive FanCash equal to your wager amount (up to $100) once your bet settles. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NBA season. The sportsbook frequently offers odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special promotions tied to major games and events. These additional offers can enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome promotion.

Current customers can find these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform consistently updates these offers, particularly around high-profile matchups like Thunder vs. Nuggets and other Western Conference battles featuring playoff implications.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.