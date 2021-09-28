2022 College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown & Odds

Alabama appears to be running away with the season yet again, but what other teams offer value?

The 2021 college football season is through one month of action, and SI Betting is here to take our weekly look at the latest betting Championship Futures at SI Sportsbook. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who won their 18th National Championship, appear poised for a 19th in 2021. The question is can another school end dethrone their quest?

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook power rank Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide the strongest, listing Alabama as the favorites (+175) to win the National Championship for a potential seventh time since 2009.

Let's dive in and see who has seen their odds rise or fall through the first four weeks.

Joseph Maiorana, Bryan Terry, Sam Greene/USA TODAY Sports

TOP CONTENDERS

Alabama Crimson Tide (+175)

Alabama’s Bryce Young has led the No. 1 Crimson Tide to four wins by a combined score of 186-70. In Week 5, Alabama (4-0 SU; 2-2 ATS) will host No. 12 Mississippi in arguably the best game of the Week 5 slate. The Crimson Tide are a 14.5-point favorite over a Rebels club that is 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 ATS. At first glance, the market that jumps out is the game total which now stands at 78.5 at SI Sportsbook. Thanks to Young and Matt Corral piloting these two high-powered offenses, Saturday’s tilt should press last season’s 15 combined touchdowns that produced a 63-48 Alabama victory.

Georgia Bulldogs (+200)

SI Sportsbook refuses to budge in its listing of Georgia as the biggest threat to Alabama in 2021, installing the Bulldogs as the second betting choice at +200 behind Alabama. No. 2 Georgia (4-0 SU; 3-1 ATS) has been impressive, with four wins highlighted by a 10-3 victory over Clemson. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the country over the first month of the season, only allowing two touchdowns in 16 quarters. After beating Vanderbilt 62-0 last week, Georgia will face a more difficult test on Saturday when they take on No. 8 Arkansas as 18.5-point favorites.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Oklahoma Sooners (+1000)

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0 SU; 1-3 ATS), led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Spencer Ratter, is off to an undefeated start after four victories by a combined score of 155-64. Despite being undefeated, Oklahoma has not been a profitable team to back, posting a 1-3 ATS mark over the first month of the season. In Week 5, the Sooners will have a tough test to remain perfect, indicated by a 10.5-point road spread over Kansas State this weekend. The matchup with the Wildcats will mark the first this season that Oklahoma is less than a two touchdown-plus favorite.

Ohio St Buckeyes (+1200)

No. 11 Ohio State (3-1 SU; 1-2-1 ATS) holds its spot among the top overall betting choices at SI Sportsbook, despite possessing a 35-28 loss to Oregon as 14.5-point home favorites three weeks ago. Since that loss, Ohio State has rebounded with wins over Tulsa and Akron by a combined margin of 100-27. The Buckeyes are expected to keep rolling on Saturday when they take on Rutgers as 16-point road favorites. However, the Scarlet Knights are not to be taken lightly after posting a 4-0 ATS mark following a seven-point loss last week at Michigan in a game oddsmakers had listed with Ohio State as 20.5-point home favorites.

Oregon Ducks (+1500)

SI Recommends

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0 SU, 1-3 ATS), who own a road upset over No. 9 Ohio State, hold onto its No. 3 ranking in the nation for the third consecutive week after beating Arizona 41-19 last weekend. The Ducks see their odds to win the Pac-12 Championship shrink from +220 offered two weeks ago to -110 this week. In addition, their opening odds to win the National Championship of +4000 continues to drop, now listed at +1500. Oregon is an 8.5-point road favorite in its second Pac-12 conference game of the season when they face Stanford on Saturday.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

RISERS

Penn State Nittany Lions: Opened +6000 / Current +2500

No. 4 Penn State (4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS) moves up in the SI Sportsbook’s oddsmakers’ power rankings after highlighted wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. The Nittany Lions see their opening odds of +6000 slashed to +2500 after four straight wins. Following their two Top 25 wins over the Badgers and Tigers, Penn State will face another Big Ten test when they take on Indiana in Week 5 as 10.5-point home favorites.

Iowa Hawkeyes: Opened +12500 / Current +5500

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS) have garnered respect in the eyes of the oddsmakers after four consecutive victories by an average scoring margin of 17.8 points. On Friday night, Iowa will face a difficult Big Ten road test when they head to Maryland to face an undefeated Terrapins squad. Iowa is a 4-point road favorite to earn their fifth straight win heading into next week’s home showdown with No. 4 Penn State.

FALLER

Clemson Tigers: Opened +500 / Current +7000

No. 25 Clemson (2-2 SU; 0-4 ATS) just hangs on to being ranked, but they take an even bigger tumble in the eyes of the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook at +7000. D.J. Uiagalelei has struggled to replace Trevor Lawrence burning bettors who have backed the Tigers going 0-4 ATS - none bigger than last week’s 27-21 overtime loss as 9.5-point road favorites against North Carolina State. The Tigers appear to be a shaky 16-point home favorite in Week 5 against an undefeated Boston College club that is also 3-1 ATS.

SI SPORTSBOOK NCAA FOOTBALL FUTURES TRACKER

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help: Call 1-800-522-4700.

More College Football coverage:

• Head Coach Hot Seat Check

• Stock Report

• Conference Rankings

• Marquee Matchups

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.