September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jaguars at Bengals Best Bets, Spread, Odds, and Picks For Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick things off in Week 4 on TNF. Check out the betting breakdown for insight on what picks to make.
Author:

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when Joe Burrow and the  Bengals play host to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Cincinnati, who are off to a 2-1 Straight Up and Against The Spread start behind the solid play of Burrow under center, will look to send struggling rookie Lawrence to his fourth straight defeat. 

After a 27-24 overtime win over Minnesota in their season opener, the Bengals split their next two road games with a loss to Chicago in Week 2 followed by a 24-10 victory over AFC North rival Pittsburgh last Sunday.

The Jaguars, who have lost 18 consecutive games -including seven in a row by double digits, have been installed as more than a touchdown underdog by oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook.

joe-burrow-bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Trends and Info

  • Spread: Jacksonville Jaguars +7.5 (-110) | Cincinnati Bengals -7.5 (-110)
  • MoneylineJacksonville (+275) | Cincinnati (-350)
  • Total: 46– Over (-110) | Under 46 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: JAX 37% | CIN: 63%
  • Game Info: Thursday September 30, 2021 8:20 pm EST | NFL Network

The line has held firm since its opening in favor of Cincinnati as a 7.5-point home favorite over the Jaguars at SI Sportsbook. The total, which opened at 45, has begun to see action to the over, pushing the line up to 46.

Public steam has failed to push this number up after its opening, despite significant money in support of the home Bengals. The Jaguars (0-3 SU; 0-3 ATS),  have been outscored 91-53 in their first three games, will not find easy sledding as they try to cover the spread for the first time in 2021.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars Player Prop Info

It has been a tumultuous start for the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick. Lawrence is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. On a short week, the rookie could be in for a long night if he does not improve his accuracy. The former Clemson standout has the worst completion percentage (54.2%) in the NFL. The young signal-caller will now face a Bengals defense that ranks sixth in points allowed (18.0) and fourth in sacks (10) through the first three weeks.

Cincinnati has been stout on the ground allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards (78.3), likely meaning that the Jaguars will need to heavily lean on Lawrence and the passing game to earn their first win of the season. The passing attack is led by a trio of wideouts which includes Marvin Jones, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. Oddsmakers are projecting that Jones will lead the game in receiving yards as most books around the country are hanging his projected receiving betting market around 70.5. My projections have Jones struggling to surpass his betting number as he has only topped that number once in three games.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals will be without star wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder). However, Joe Burrow has been reunited with his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase and the duo has shined with the rookie wideout posting 16 receptions for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games. Burrow has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 640 yards and seven touchdowns. The second-year signal-caller has thrown two-plus touchdowns in every game this season and now faces a Jaguars defense that has already allowed Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater and Kyler Murray to all throw for 300-plus passing yards.

Besides Chase, Joe Burrow is surrounded by a wealth of offensive talent led by star running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Mixon ranks second in the NFL with 286 rushing yards from scrimmage, only behind Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (353), and is going up against a Jaguars defense surrendering 115 rushing yards per game. Mixon and his playmaker at receiver face a Jaguars defense surrendering 30.3 points per game and thus several players from Cincinnati should likely find the end zone on Thursday night.

My projections suggest bettors should back Burrow throwing multiple touchdowns with strong target volume to Chase and Boyd. Although Mixon is a near-lock to score at least once in this matchup, his prohibitive -165 odds makes it a hard pass. Instead, we will take a stab with Chase (+100) in his any-time touchdown market offering at SI Sportsbook.

SI Recommends

Frank's Thursday Night Football Betting Advice

Although I am never thrilled about laying more than a touchdown, the Bengals offense is too good for a Jaguars defense surrendering the fifth-most points per game. On the flip side, starting a rookie on a short week against a defense that is allowing the eighth fewest yards per game (327) is too big a task for the winless Jaguars. Lay the wood, and buy the hook, with the more talented team on both sides of the ball.

BET:

Cincinnati -7 (-130) - (Buy the hook)

Any-time touchdown player prop bets:

Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (+105)

Trends:

  • The Jaguars have lost 18 straight games dating back to last season
  • The Bengals are 6-3 ATS in its last nine home games

SI BET REVIEW

We had another profitable night on Monday when we hit Dallas -3 as well as our anytime-touchdown investment on Ezekiel Elliott (-125). However, our investment on DeVonta Smith (+180) finding the end zone came up short. Let’s keep it rolling on Thursday!

2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 9-8 ATS

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Eligiblity restrictions apply. See SI Sportsbook for more details

Eligiblity restrictions apply. See SI Sportsbook for more details

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help:

 call 1-800-522-4700.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Spread:

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow
Betting

Jaguars at Bengals Best Bets, Spread, Odds

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick things off in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. Check out the betting breakdown for insight on what picks to make.

Justin Fields looks down at his arm between plays in a game against the Browns
NFL

Why Rookie Quarterbacks Should Consider Trade Demands

Three weeks isn’t long enough to permanently damage a young QB’s career. But there are consequences for a QB having too much patience with the team that drafted them.

Weston McKennie has been brought back into USMNT camp
Soccer

Berhalter Turns Page on McKennie Incident With U.S. Camp Recall

Weston McKennie was expelled from the U.S.'s last World Cup qualifying camp, but all parties are moving forward, beginning with his return for the upcoming matches.

lebron-james-cover
NBA

A Famous LeBron James Cover Made Dreams Come True

How SI’s ‘The Chosen One’ cover helped set the stage for two careers.

Member Exclusive
'College Football Playoff' is printed on a football
College Football

NLRB: College Football Players Are Employees, Can Unionize

College football players athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s said in a memo Wednesday.

Arez delivers a backbreaker to Aramis on 'MLW Fusion'
Wrestling

Arez vs. Aramís on ‘MLW Fusion’ Is a Must-Watch

Just like Rey Mysterio and Psicosis before them, these rising luchadores wowed the crowd at the old ECW Arena in Philly.

Bill O'Brien with the Texans.
NFL

Report: O'Brien Joked He Wanted Texans to Fire Him

While with the Texans, Bill O'Brien had heard that Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at one point discussed him as a possible replacement for Josh McDaniels and eventually Bill Belichick.

robert-kraft-bill-belichick
NFL

New Book Reveals Tension Between Kraft, Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft once reportedly described coach Bill Belichick as an "idiot savant" to a confidant.