New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by fellow players in the last seconds of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-3) have an expected difficult fight to break their three-game losing streak as they are 7.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. A total of 42 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Saints vs. Giants

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Saints -7.5 42

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have not yet scored more than 42 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

New York's games have gone over 42 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is one point more than Sunday's over/under.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 42 over/under in this contest.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 45.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

So far this year New Orleans has two wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Saints rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants give up (24.7).

When New Orleans scores more than 24.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Saints collect 140.3 fewer yards per game (234), than the Giants give up per contest (374.3).

This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).

Giants stats and trends

So far this season New York has one win against the spread.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints allow (14).

The Giants collect 350.3 yards per game, 46.3 more yards than the 304 the Saints allow.

When New York picks up over 304 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 49.0 points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (42).

The average total in Giants away games this season is 41.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (42).

