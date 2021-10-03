Monday Night Football Week 4 Betting Guide: Raiders at Chargers

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when Justin Herbert and the Chargers play host to Derek Carr and the undefeated Raiders. Las Vegas has dominated their AFC West rival over the past several seasons. Since 2019, the Raiders are 3–1 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) against Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Trends and Info

Spread: Las Vegas Raiders +3 (-110) | Los Angeles Chargers -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Las Vegas (+145) | Los Angeles (-175)

Total: 51.5– Over (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LVR 48% | LAC 52%

Game Info: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 8:15 p.m. EST | ESPN

The line has bounced around a bit since its opening in favor of Los Angeles (2–1 SU; 2–1 ATS) before settling with the Chargers as three-point favorites over Las Vegas (3–0 SU; 2–1 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

Bettors in early wagering are expecting a stronger defensive game than the oddsmakers, as the points total has ticked down a point to 51.5.

After two impressive road wins over Washington and Kansas City, the Chargers head home in search of their first win at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles’ passing attack was dominant in the last week's win over Kansas City as Herbert threw a season-high four touchdowns.

Las Vegas remained perfect through three weeks as it earned a 31–28 overtime victory over Miami last Sunday. Carr led the way, throwing for 386 yards and two scores. The veteran quarterback has now thrown for 380-plus yards and multiple touchdowns in three straight games.

Raiders Player Prop Info

My projections have wideout Henry Ruggs and tight end Darren Waller as the two players who should see significant volume in the passing game for the Raiders.

Carr, who leads the NFL in passing yards, has targeted Waller often when these two division foes meet. Against Los Angeles, the six-year veteran has hauled in 21 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns in four career games. Ruggs has excelled over the past two weeks earning the trust of Carr. The second-year speedster has averaged 95.5 receiving yards.

Expect both Ruggs and Waller to test a Chargers pass defense that has only allowed one opposing player (Travis Kelce) to surpass 100 yards receiving yards through three weeks.

Chargers Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles likely will lean on the arm of Herbert, who is off to an excellent start in 2021, completing 69.8% of his passes.

The sophomore signal caller, who has thrown for 330-plus yards twice in three contests, has two dangerous weapons in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Allen has posted seven-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards in two of three games so far this season. Williams is putting up incredible production with 22 receptions for 295 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

Versatile running back Austin Ekeler failed to make a catch in Week 1 against Washington but since then has been the PPR fantasy stud managers were envisioning when they drafted him. He has hauled in 15 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown over the last two games.

Despite the talented offenses, I expect more of a defensive battle like the one we witnessed when Dallas went to SoFi two weeks ago, in which the teams combined for just 37 total points. I agree with the early money and will make a play on the under of 52.

Frankie's Monday Night Football Play

BET:

UNDER 52 (-120)

SI BET REVIEW

After cashing our investment on Dallas -3 last week, we will be looking to make it three consecutive wins on Monday night football!

2021 SI Betting MNF: 2–1 ATS / Props 4–2 +2.95 units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 7–9 ATS & Props

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.