The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 46.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.1, is 1.1 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 46.4 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread twice this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Ravens put up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts give up (24.3).

When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Ravens rack up 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per matchup (330.8).

In games that Baltimore amasses over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).

Colts stats and trends

Thus far this year Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Colts rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens allow (23).

When Indianapolis puts up more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow per contest (358.8).

The Colts have four giveaways this season, while the Ravens have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).

This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

