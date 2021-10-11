Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 5 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are touchdown favorites as they try to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 46.
Odds for Ravens vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Indianapolis' games have gone over 46 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.1, is 1.1 points above Monday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 46.4 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Ravens have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Ravens put up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts give up (24.3).
- When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Ravens rack up 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per matchup (330.8).
- In games that Baltimore amasses over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Colts have forced (8).
Colts stats and trends
- Thus far this year Indianapolis has two wins against the spread.
- Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Colts rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Ravens allow (23).
- When Indianapolis puts up more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Colts collect 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow per contest (358.8).
- The Colts have four giveaways this season, while the Ravens have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).
- This season, Colts away games average 44.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
