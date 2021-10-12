Impact of Gruden’s Resignation on Raiders Odds

October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Head Coach
Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Head Coach
Publish date:

Betting Impact of Jon Gruden’s Resignation on Raiders Win Total and Week 6 Match-Up

With an AFC West clash against the Broncos on tap for Week 6, how will Gruden's resignation affect the spread and Las Vegas' win total?
Author:

Well, that escalated quickly. Jon Gruden announced his resignation as head coach of the Raiders on Monday after the release of offensive emails he sent while working as an analyst for ESPN in 2011. 

As leaks of Gruden’s emails began to surface last week, oddsmakers were releasing props about his future with the Raiders. You might have seen them coursing across your Twitter feed, with odds as high as +550 for Gruden to not be coaching the Raiders by the end of the season.

Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach, but the list of potential Raiders coaching candidates is coming, and with it, the odds for each to land the full-time gig. While bettors wait for the release of coaching props, let’s take a look at how Gruden’s resignation impacts the Week 6 Raiders-Broncos line at SI Sportsbook.

Opening line: Broncos -3

Movement: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 45

Movement: 44.5

A little budge, but it appears that sharp money isn’t buying into Gruden’s resignation affecting the spread or total. With identical 3-2 records, and coming off of two-game skids, the Raiders and Broncos are looking to keep pace with the Chargers in the AFC West. With Teddy Bridgewater back at quarterback and the Broncos hosting in Week 6, the line could continue to move in favor of Denver as public money begins pouring in.

In our AFC West preseason betting preview, we had Las Vegas barely hitting the over (O/U 6.5) and finishing with seven wins. The win total line has shifted during the first five weeks of the season, it’s currently at 7.5 and favored to the Over (-150). Taking a look at the Raiders’ remaining schedule, do you see four more wins coming?

Week 6: at Broncos

Week 7: vs. Eagles

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Giants

Week 10: vs. Chiefs

Week 11: vs. Bengals

SI Recommends

Week 12: at Cowboys

Week 13: vs. Washington Football Team

Week 14: at Chiefs

Week 15: at Browns

Week 16: vs. Broncos

Week 17: at Colts

Week 18: vs. Chargers

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated's Winners Club Newsletter

winners club

Under 7.5 total wins is intriguing, and if you took Raiders at over 6.5 wins before the season kicked off, you have a great chance of hitting both bets with a seven-win finish. Regardless of the impact of a midseason coaching change, that list of remaining opponents is no joke. 

The Raiders are going to need to keep padding wins over the next few weeks to reach a total of eight. If not, anybody who bet the over on the Raiders’ win total will be hoping the Chargers are resting starters and the Colts haven’t figured out how to win by the end of the season. 

For a complete list of spreads for NFL Week 6, check out SI Sportsbook.

For a complete list of spreads for NFL Week 6, check out SI Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help:

Call 1-800-522-4700

More Betting, Fantasy & NFL coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jon Gruden plans to pursue Tom Brady
Play
Betting

Impact of Gruden’s Resignation on Raiders Odds

With an AFC West clash against the Broncos on tap for Week 6, how will Jon Gruden's resignation affect the betting line and Las Vegas' win total?

LaMelo Ball
NBA

LaMelo Ball Goes Behind the Design of His First Puma Signature Shoe

The reigning rookie of the year will release his first signature sneaker with the brand in December.

SI's Most Iconic NBA Covers(SITE)
Play
NBA

Sports Illustrated’s 75 Most Iconic NBA Covers

In celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary, we ranked our most memorable cover photos throughout the years.

New York Giants Devontae Booker
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Additions and Subtractions, Plus Standout NFL Stats

lamar-jackson-colts-ravens
NFL

Jackson Surprises Self With Stats From Epic ‘MNF’ Win

Even Lamar Jackson isn't used to the historic stat line he put up in Monday's win over Indianapolis.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

Two Washington Football Team players performed poorly in a loss while Dawson Knox was the model of efficiency against the Chiefs.

Joel Campbell will miss Costa Rica's World Cup qualifier vs USMNT
Soccer

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz Out for Qualifier vs. USMNT

Los Ticos will be without two key pieces for Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match in Columbus.

forde-yard-oklahoma-texas
College Football

Evaluating The Best College Football Rivalries

How even is the Michigan-Ohio State contest? Texas-Oklahoma? The Dash gives its verdict on seven historic matchups.