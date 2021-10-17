Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they look to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of five games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 2.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 6.8 points above the 43.7 average total in Patriots games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cowboys have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).

When Dallas scores more than 18.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (317.6).

When Dallas totals more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year the Patriots rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

When New England puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up (390.4).

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

At home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In three home games this year, New England has not hit the over.

Patriots home games this season average 45.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Cowboys away games this season average 53.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

