Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they look to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of five games this season.
- New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 2.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.5 over/under in this game is 6.8 points above the 43.7 average total in Patriots games this season.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cowboys have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in five opportunities (80%).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).
- When Dallas scores more than 18.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (317.6).
- When Dallas totals more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Patriots.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New England's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year the Patriots rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).
- When New England puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up (390.4).
- The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- At home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- In three home games this year, New England has not hit the over.
- Patriots home games this season average 45.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
- Cowboys away games this season average 53.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.