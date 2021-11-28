Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Seattle at Washington

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when the Washington Football Team plays host to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Seattle, which sits in last place in the NFC West with a disappointing 3-7 Straight Up (SU) record, has managed a respectable 5-5 Against The Spread (ATS) mark. The Seahawks, who are 1-5 SU in their last six games, will look to lean on their road success (3-2 ATS) to snap their recent two-game SU and ATS losing streak.

On the flip side, the Washington Football Team has posted a 4-6 SU record, while also burning bettors with a 3-7 ATS mark over that span. Washington, which has posted a 2-0 SU and ATS mark in recent weeks in wins over Carolina and Tampa Bay, owns an abysmal 1-4 ATS record at FedEx Field.

The question for bettors becomes this: Are you willing to bet against Russell Wilson on a Monday night? The veteran owns a 10-2 career record under the bright lights of Monday Night Football -- but is his finger healthy enough to improve upon that impressive career success?

Spread: Seattle Seahawks +1.5 (-110) | Washington Football Team -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seattle (-110) | Washington (-110)

Total: 46.5– Over (-110) | Under 46.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: SEA 41% | WSH 59%

Game Info: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

The line has held steady in favor of Washington (4-6 SU; 3-7 ATS) over Seattle (3-7 SU; 5-5 ATS) as 1.5-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The Seahawks head to Washington looking to end a two-game losing skid while earning their fourth win of the season. Seattle will need a big game from Wilson, as Washington ranks 28th in scoring defense, surrendering 26.7 points per game. Washington, which will be without star defensive end Chase Young for the remainder of the season, owns the NFL’s fifth-worst pass defense (270.0 passing yards per game). On the other side of the ball, Taylor Heinicke pilots an offensive attack that has found success in recent weeks averaging 28.0 points per game. Heinicke will have a solid chance to improve his 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last two weeks against a Seattle defense that ranks 30th against the pass allowing 279.6 passing yards per game.

Seattle Player Prop Info

Seattle will feature a solid receiving duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Lockett has been superb in recent weeks, hauling in 18 receptions for 280 yards (93.3 receiving yards per game) over his last three games. Metcalf, a game-changer, needs to become more involved in the offense. Over the last two weeks, since Wilson’s return from injury, the dynamic wideout has only produced seven receptions for 57 yards. Without the threat of a true running game, Seattle will need both of its playmakers on the outside to have significant impacts against a Washington defense that has allowed opposing wideouts such as D.J. Moore, Mike Evans, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill to find the end zone over the last month.

Washington Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, Washington will try to reward bettors after failing to cover the spread in their previous two tries as home favorites (0-2 ATS) this season. The potential return of tight end Logan Thomas to the field for the first time since Week 5 will help the production of Heinicke immensely. Fantasy managers in need of tight end help should look to insert wideout Thomas into all lineups in this matchup. The reliable receiving target has a reception yardage projection of 33.5 posted at SI Sportsbook. When healthy, Thomas has shown the ability to make plays like he did in the first month of the season, when he surpassed this projection in two of three games. In fact, dating back to last season, Thomas has exceeded this total in 11 of his last 19 games (58%).

The Seahawks own one of the worst defenses in the NFL and will now face a Washington squad that has victories over Carolina and Tampa Bay in the last two games. The Seahawks have only managed 13 points since Wilson has returned from his finger injury, leading to losses against Arizona and Green Bay. However, the star signal caller thrives on Monday Night Football. Time to invest in both of these offenses, while fading two struggling defenses.

BET: Over 46.5 (-110)

PROP BETS

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington: Receiving Yards 33.5

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 6-5 ATS / Props 11-11 +3.15 units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 34-27 ATS & Props +8.15 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)