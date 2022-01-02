The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will try to stop their five-game losing run in a Week 17 battle with the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 2.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.

The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-8-0 this season.

The Saints have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers surrender (23.0).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per outing (300.8).

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team piles up over 300.8 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Panthers average 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).

In games that Carolina picks up over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in seven home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

This season, Saints home games average 44.6 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

