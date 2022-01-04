Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 47.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 13.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 372.2 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- LSU's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (348.0).
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 348.0 yards.
- The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13