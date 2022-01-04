The Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 47.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Tuesday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 13.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 372.2 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

LSU's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (348.0).

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 348.0 yards.

The Tigers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats