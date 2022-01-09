Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has 73 catches (124 targets) and paces the Football Team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 124 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 23.3% of the target share.
- McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- McLaurin's 76.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Giants are 13.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, McLaurin was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 61 yards.
- In his last three games, McLaurin racked up 12 catches on 18 targets and averaged 50.7 receiving yards.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
