In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has 73 catches (124 targets) and paces the Football Team with 960 receiving yards (60.0 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 124 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 23.3% of the target share.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

McLaurin's 76.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Giants are 13.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, McLaurin was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 61 yards.

In his last three games, McLaurin racked up 12 catches on 18 targets and averaged 50.7 receiving yards.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

Powered By Data Skrive