Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 60.3 rushing yards against the Bills, 27.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bills allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in the AFC Wild Card round versus the Steelers.
  • Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 0 yards on zero carries (0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5

