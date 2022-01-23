Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 60.3 rushing yards against the Bills, 27.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in the AFC Wild Card round versus the Steelers.
- Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 0 yards on zero carries (0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5
