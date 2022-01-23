Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has grabbed 145 balls, with a team-high 1,947 receiving yards plus 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and is averaging 114.5 yards per game.
  • Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Kupp picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp has collected 274 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 91.3 yards per game on 21 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

