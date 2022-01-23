In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has grabbed 145 balls, with a team-high 1,947 receiving yards plus 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and is averaging 114.5 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Kupp picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has collected 274 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 91.3 yards per game on 21 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

