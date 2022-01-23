Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has grabbed 145 balls, with a team-high 1,947 receiving yards plus 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times, and is averaging 114.5 yards per game.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kupp has averaged 120.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 255.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Kupp picked up 61 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp has collected 274 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 91.3 yards per game on 21 targets.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
