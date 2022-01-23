Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has racked up 587 yards on 49 receptions with nine touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game, on 71 targets.
- Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Knox, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Knox has caught eight passes on 12 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
