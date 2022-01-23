Skip to main content
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Dawson Knox will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Knox's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has racked up 587 yards on 49 receptions with nine touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game, on 71 targets.
  • Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Knox, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has caught eight passes on 12 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

