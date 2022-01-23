Dawson Knox will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Knox's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has racked up 587 yards on 49 receptions with nine touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per game, on 71 targets.

Knox has been the target of 71 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 10.8% of the target share.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.5% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Knox has averaged 53 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Knox will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, Knox picked up 89 yards on five receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Knox has caught eight passes on 12 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

