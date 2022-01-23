Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Devin Singletary ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 carries (51.2 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his three career matchups against the Chiefs, Singletary averaged 24.7 rushing yards per game, 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has not run for a touchdown against the Chiefs.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the league, conceding 117.6 yards per game.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Singletary carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 13 yards in the passing game.
  • Singletary has 58 carries for 279 yards (93.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 37 yards (12.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

