Gabriel Davis has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Davis' Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has caught 35 passes on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.6% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.

Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Davis has averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Davis has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Davis recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Davis racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 40.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gabriel Davis 63 9.6% 35 549 6 17 13.7% Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

