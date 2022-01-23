Skip to main content
Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City

Gabriel Davis has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Davis' Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has caught 35 passes on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.6% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
  • Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Davis has averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Davis has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Davis recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Davis racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 40.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Davis' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gabriel Davis

63

9.6%

35

549

6

17

13.7%

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

