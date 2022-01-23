Gabriel Davis Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Odds
Gabriel Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has caught 35 passes on 63 targets for 549 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.6% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
- Davis has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 13.7% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Davis has averaged 7.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Davis has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are conceding 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Davis recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Davis racked up eight catches on 20 targets and averaged 40.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Davis' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gabriel Davis
63
9.6%
35
549
6
17
13.7%
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
