Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 63.3% of his throws and tossing 36 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions this season.
- He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In three matchups against the Chiefs, Allen averaged 241.3 passing yards per game, 40.2 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 308-yard performance against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 84.0 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.
- He also tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .
- Over his last three games, Allen has put up 667 passing yards (222.3 per game) while connecting on 56 of 96 passes (58.3% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 210 rushing yards (70.0 ypg) on 26 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
