Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Allen's Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 63.3% of his throws and tossing 36 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions this season.

He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 54.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his 646 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In three matchups against the Chiefs, Allen averaged 241.3 passing yards per game, 40.2 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 308-yard performance against the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round, completing 84.0 percent of his passes with five touchdown passes.

He also tacked on 66 yards on six carries, averaging 11 yards per carry .

Over his last three games, Allen has put up 667 passing yards (222.3 per game) while connecting on 56 of 96 passes (58.3% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 210 rushing yards (70.0 ypg) on 26 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

