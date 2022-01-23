Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 12 of 21 games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 42.1% of Buffalo's games (8/19) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.4 points per game, 16.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 12-9 in their 21 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

This year, the Chiefs score 11.2 more points per game (28.2) than the Bills give up (17.0).

Kansas City is 10-7 against the spread and 11-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 124.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bills give up per matchup (272.8).

Kansas City is 9-8 against the spread and 10-5 overall when the team totals more than 272.8 yards.

The Chiefs have 25 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

This season, the Bills have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

The Bills average 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

When Buffalo puts up more than 21.4 points, it is 9-2-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Bills average only 13.0 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs give up (368.9).

Buffalo is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 368.9 yards.

The Bills have 22 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home.

As 2.5-point favorites or more at home, the Chiefs are 5-5 ATS.

Kansas City has hit the over in five of 10 home games this season.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Buffalo is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.

This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

In eight road games this year, Buffalo has hit the over five times.

Bills away games this season average 49.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

