Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has 180 rushes for a team-best 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- He also has 69 receptions for 454 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 385 times this season, and he's handled 180 of those attempts (46.8%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his three career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 51.7 rushing yards against the Rams, 1.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Rams, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.
- The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Fournette did not record a rush attempt in the NFC Wild Card round versus the Eagles.
- Fournette has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
180
46.8%
812
8
40
55.6%
4.5
Ronald Jones II
101
26.2%
428
4
13
18.1%
4.2
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
36
9.4%
180
2
5
6.9%
5.0
Tom Brady
28
7.3%
81
2
8
11.1%
2.9
