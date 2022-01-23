Before placing any wagers on Leonard Fournette's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has 180 rushes for a team-best 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

He also has 69 receptions for 454 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 385 times this season, and he's handled 180 of those attempts (46.8%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 51.7 rushing yards against the Rams, 1.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Rams, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.

The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Fournette did not record a rush attempt in the NFC Wild Card round versus the Eagles.

Fournette has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 180 46.8% 812 8 40 55.6% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 101 26.2% 428 4 13 18.1% 4.2 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 36 9.4% 180 2 5 6.9% 5.0 Tom Brady 28 7.3% 81 2 8 11.1% 2.9

