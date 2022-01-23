Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Leonard Fournette's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has 180 rushes for a team-best 812 rushing yards (47.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 69 receptions for 454 yards (26.7 per game) and two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 385 times this season, and he's handled 180 of those attempts (46.8%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 51.7 rushing yards against the Rams, 1.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Rams, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the league, conceding 103.2 yards per game.
  • The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Fournette did not record a rush attempt in the NFC Wild Card round versus the Eagles.
  • Fournette has 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

180

46.8%

812

8

40

55.6%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

101

26.2%

428

4

13

18.1%

4.2

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

36

9.4%

180

2

5

6.9%

5.0

Tom Brady

28

7.3%

81

2

8

11.1%

2.9

Powered By Data Skrive