Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Evans for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' 114 targets have led to 74 grabs for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Evans is averaging 94 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Rams, Evans has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans totaled 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans has totaled 253 receiving yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 balls on 24 targets in his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

