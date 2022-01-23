In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Evans for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 114 targets have led to 74 grabs for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Evans is averaging 94 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In four matchups versus the Rams, Evans has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans totaled 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Evans has totaled 253 receiving yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 balls on 24 targets in his last three games.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

