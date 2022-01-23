Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 114 targets have led to 74 grabs for 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Evans is averaging 94 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Rams, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- In four matchups versus the Rams, Evans has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Evans totaled 117 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans has totaled 253 receiving yards (84.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 19 balls on 24 targets in his last three games.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
