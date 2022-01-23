Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has 802 receiving yards on 55 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Gronkowski has amassed 283 yards (on 19 grabs) and one touchdown.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Leonard Fournette

84

11.5%

69

454

2

15

12.4%

Powered By Data Skrive