In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has 802 receiving yards on 55 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Gronkowski has amassed 283 yards (on 19 grabs) and one touchdown.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Leonard Fournette 84 11.5% 69 454 2 15 12.4%

