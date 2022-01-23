Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has 802 receiving yards on 55 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 731 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his three matchups against the Rams, Gronkowski's 55.7 receiving yards average is 8.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Gronkowski has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Gronkowski picked up 31 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Gronkowski has amassed 283 yards (on 19 grabs) and one touchdown.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Leonard Fournette
84
11.5%
69
454
2
15
12.4%
