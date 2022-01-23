Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. Kansas City
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has been targeted 164 times and has 103 catches, leading the Bills with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
- With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Diggs has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs recorded three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per reception).
- Diggs has put up 193 yards over his last three outings (64.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 27 targets.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
