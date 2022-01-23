There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Diggs' Buffalo Bills square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 164 times and has 103 catches, leading the Bills with 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.

With 34 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Diggs has averaged 49 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs recorded three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per reception).

Diggs has put up 193 yards over his last three outings (64.3 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

