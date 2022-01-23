Tom Brady has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 5,316 passing yards this season (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-of-719), throwing 43 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.

He's tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 0.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Rams, with multiple TDs against them one time.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (335.7 per game).

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 17.4% 98 1103 5 25 20.7% Mike Evans 114 15.6% 74 1035 14 18 14.9% Rob Gronkowski 89 12.2% 55 802 6 11 9.1%

