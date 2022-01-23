Skip to main content
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Tom Brady has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. The NFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 5,316 passing yards this season (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-of-719), throwing 43 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 0.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Rams, with multiple TDs against them one time.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (335.7 per game).

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

17.4%

98

1103

5

25

20.7%

Mike Evans

114

15.6%

74

1035

14

18

14.9%

Rob Gronkowski

89

12.2%

55

802

6

11

9.1%

