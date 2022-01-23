Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 5,316 passing yards this season (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-of-719), throwing 43 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.
- He's tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 120 of his 719 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brady averaged 294.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 0.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Rams, with multiple TDs against them one time.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Brady has thrown for 1,007 yards while completing 74.2% of his passes (92-of-124), with eight touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (335.7 per game).
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
17.4%
98
1103
5
25
20.7%
Mike Evans
114
15.6%
74
1035
14
18
14.9%
Rob Gronkowski
89
12.2%
55
802
6
11
9.1%
