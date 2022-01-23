Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Travis Kelce for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Divisional round will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has grabbed 92 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 0.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Bills three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Kelce totaled 108 yards on five receptions (averaging 21.6 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has put up 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 55.7 receiving yards.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive