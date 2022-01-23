Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has grabbed 92 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns this year.
- Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Kelce has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 0.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Bills three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Kelce totaled 108 yards on five receptions (averaging 21.6 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce has put up 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averages 55.7 receiving yards.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
